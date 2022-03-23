The Tuscaloosa VAMC is now offering free computer classes to Veterans, ranging from basic computer skills to assistance with new technology like smartphones.

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center partnering with The University of Alabama's Culverhouse School of Commerce, are bringing Veterans classes ranging from basic computer skills to advanced programs in Microsoft Office.

Need help with new technology? iPhone/iPad training available, along with smart phones and tablets.

Classes are open to Veterans and employees, held every Monday at 11am to 12pm in Building 63 in the Patient Health Education Resource Center.

To reserve your space, notify the Patient Education Resource Center, or you can text/call 205-928-8258, also you can register for classes: Register for class.