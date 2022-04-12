Whole Health Awareness Day Expo

April is National Whole Health Awareness Month! Join us as we end the month with a renewed spirit and a lasting impression. Veterans, family members, and caregivers are invited to find out how a Whole Health plan can improve you or your loved ones health. We will be highlighting Moving the Body (Dancing/Tai Chi), Nutrition and Caregiver Support just to name a few. This year’s theme is “Whole Health: It’s About What Matters to You.” The purpose of this day is to showcase the many wonderful services our facility has to offer and how they relate to your health, we look forward to seeing you April 29th.