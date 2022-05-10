 Skip to Content

Tuscaloosa VA Quarterly Veteran Town Hall

Veterans Town Hall

When
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CT
Where

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

Building 137 Sports Atrium

Cost
Free

Join us in-person in the Building 137 Sports Atrium OR Facebook Live at our Facebook page on Tuesday, March 22nd at 10am for the Quarterly Veteran Town Hall.
Hear updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration and the National Cemetery Administration.

TVAMC On Facebook

For questions, call April Jones at 205-554-2000 X-2842

