VA2K Walk & Roll in May to promote healthy lifestyles

VA’s 12th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans.

The event is scheduled for Friday, May 20th from 9-11am at the Tuscaloosa VAMC Campus (3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL 35404).

The community is invited to participate in the VA2K event which includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles). To help area homeless Veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as clothing, toiletries, packaged food or bottled water. These donations will be collected and distributed to local homeless Veterans. Donations are not required in order to participate. The event is free.

Since 2011, more than $2.7 million in donations of these type have been raised nationally to help homeless Veterans.