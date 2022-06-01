Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Job Fair

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is looking for highly qualified individuals to fill multiple Registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse, and Housekeeping Aide vacancies within our Medical Center.

Applicants will be selected at the event and given tentative job offers.

We will be conducting all pre-employment checks such as physicals, fingerprints, credentialing (if clinical), and background investigations.

All applicants must bring resume, two forms of ID, Copy of Licensure and Unofficial transcripts, (RN and LPN’s only), and DD 214 or service connection letter (for veterans).

*Up to $10,000 recruitment incentive for all RN’s and LPN’s for a one year obligation.*

$28,758 to $$52,341 per year for LPN’s

$53,407- $97,887 per year for RN’s

*Salary offers may vary based on specialized experience.*

$16.14 – 18.83 per hour for Housekeeping Aides.

The Job Fair will be located on the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Campus in Building 137. Please Click here for a map of our campus.