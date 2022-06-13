Veterans Legal Help Desk

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center in partnership with The University of Alabama Law School and Tuscaloosa County Bar Association hosts a free legal clinic every 1st Wednesday of the month in the Sports Atrium of Bldg. 137. For more information please contact the Veterans Law Project at 205-348-4960.

Lawyers will provide free legal advice and legal representation may be available for those who qualify.

Veterans can ask lawyers for their advice on topics ranging from divorce and child custody, bankruptcy and other financial issues, landlord/tenant disputes, domestic violence assistance, and wills/power of attorney.