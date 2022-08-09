Man Up For Your Health

Tuscaloosa VAMC Men’s Health Education Fair

On Monday September 12th from 10am- 2pm, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center will host the " Man Up for Your Health" summit in the Sports Atrium of Building 137. The Man Up For Your Health event is geared toward male Veterans and is focused on early prevention of male medical issues.



Lunch will be served to the first 100 veterans

FREE: