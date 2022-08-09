 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Man Up For Your Health

Man Up for your Health Header Image

TVAMC Man Up Men’s Health Education Fair

When:

Mon. Sep 12, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

BLDG 137 Sports Atrium

Cost:

Free

Tuscaloosa VAMC Men’s Health Education Fair

On Monday September 12th from 10am- 2pm, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center will host the " Man Up for Your Health" summit in the Sports Atrium of Building 137. The Man Up For Your Health event is geared toward male Veterans and is focused on early prevention of male medical issues.  


Lunch will be served to the first 100 veterans 
FREE:

  • Haircuts
  • Massages
  • Flu Shots
See more events

Last updated: