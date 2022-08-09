Man Up For Your Health
TVAMC Man Up Men’s Health Education Fair
When:
Mon. Sep 12, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
BLDG 137 Sports Atrium
Cost:
Free
Tuscaloosa VAMC Men’s Health Education Fair
On Monday September 12th from 10am- 2pm, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center will host the " Man Up for Your Health" summit in the Sports Atrium of Building 137. The Man Up For Your Health event is geared toward male Veterans and is focused on early prevention of male medical issues.
Lunch will be served to the first 100 veterans
FREE:
- Haircuts
- Massages
- Flu Shots