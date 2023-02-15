Veterans Town Hall Meeting FY23 2nd Quarter

Join us in-person in the Building 137 Sports Atrium OR Facebook Live at our Facebook page on Tuesday, Feburary 21st at 10am for the Quarterly Veteran Town Hall.

Hear updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration and the National Cemetery Administration.

For questions, call April Jones at 205-554-2000 X-2842

https://www.facebook.com/VATuscaloosa