Veterans Town Hall Meeting FY23 2nd Quarter
Tuscaloosa Veterans Town Hall Meeting
When:
Tue. Feb 21, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT
Where:
Building 137 Sports Atrium
Cost:
Free
Veterans Townhall
FULL EVENT DESCRIPTION
Join us in-person in the Building 137 Sports Atrium OR Facebook Live at our Facebook page on Tuesday, Feburary 21st at 10am for the Quarterly Veteran Town Hall.
Hear updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration and the National Cemetery Administration.
For questions, call April Jones at 205-554-2000 X-2842
