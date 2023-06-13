Skip to Content
Women's Health Focus Group

TVAMC Womens Focus Group

Women’s Health Focus Group.

When:

Mon. Jun 26, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Where:

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

Building 137, 2nd Floor Classroom

Cost:

Free

ATTENTION FEMALE VETERANS
Tuscaloosa VAMC welcomes you to participate in a Women’s Health Focus Group.  We need your ideas and suggestions to improve the Women Veterans experience.  WE NEED YOUR INPUT! 

You can join us on Monday June 26th from 1600-1700 in Building 137, 2nd Floor Classroom. You can also join us via Conference Call at 1-872-701.0185  Conference ID: 173 207 640#.

For information please contact Faith Walker, Women Veterans Program Manager 205-554-7032

