Women's Health Focus Group

Women’s Health Focus Group.

ATTENTION FEMALE VETERANS

Tuscaloosa VAMC welcomes you to participate in a Women’s Health Focus Group. We need your ideas and suggestions to improve the Women Veterans experience. WE NEED YOUR INPUT!

You can join us on Monday June 26th from 1600-1700 in Building 137, 2nd Floor Classroom. You can also join us via Conference Call at 1-872-701.0185 Conference ID: 173 207 640#.

For information please contact Faith Walker, Women Veterans Program Manager 205-554-7032