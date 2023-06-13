Women's Health Focus Group
When:
Mon. Jun 26, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 137, 2nd Floor Classroom
Cost:
Free
ATTENTION FEMALE VETERANS
Tuscaloosa VAMC welcomes you to participate in a Women’s Health Focus Group. We need your ideas and suggestions to improve the Women Veterans experience. WE NEED YOUR INPUT!
You can join us on Monday June 26th from 1600-1700 in Building 137, 2nd Floor Classroom. You can also join us via Conference Call at 1-872-701.0185 Conference ID: 173 207 640#.
For information please contact Faith Walker, Women Veterans Program Manager 205-554-7032