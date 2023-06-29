Caregiver Summit and Caregiver Support Resource Fair

𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝟗-𝟏𝟏𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐮𝐦/𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌𝐒 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝟏𝟐-𝟐𝐩𝐦

𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭

𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝟗-𝟏𝟏𝐚𝐦

𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐮𝐦/𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌𝐒

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Caregiver Support Program (CSP) will host the 4th Annual Caregiver Summit. The mission of the CSP is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support and services. Our focus is to improve the quality of life of caregivers by providing respect and service excellence through a wide range of support, education and tools that empower them to care for themselves and the Veteran and helping Veterans live to their fullest potential.

𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒂 𝒇𝒓𝒆𝒆 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕, 𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒓𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒓𝒆𝒅.

𝑨𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 2.0 𝑪𝑬𝑼𝒔

𝑹𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏: 𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂.𝒎𝒄𝒇𝒂𝒓𝒍𝒆𝒚@𝒗𝒂.𝒈𝒐𝒗 𝒐𝒓 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍 205-657-9229

𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫

𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝟏𝟐-𝟐𝐩𝐦

𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐮𝐦

Information will be available from TVAMC and Community Resources. 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐕𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬, 𝐕𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐓𝐕𝐀𝐌𝐂 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬.