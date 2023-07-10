Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH KICKOFF LUNCHEON FOR SURVIVORS OF DV/IPV AND MST

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Logo

Luncheon for DV/IPV and MST Services

When:

Fri. Sep 29, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

Building 4 Auditorium

Cost:

Free

Please join us as we kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a luncheon for survivors of Domestic Violence, Intimate Partner Violence and Military Sexual Trauma, at 11:00 AM in Building 4 Auditorium.  Find out about resources that the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center provides for DV/IPV and MST. 

RSVP to Evelyn Jemison (205) 710-7791, or Daphne James (205) 554-3566.

See more events

Last updated: