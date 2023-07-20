3rd Annual Man Up Event For Your Health

Men Educational Health Fair

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is hosting our “ 3rd Annual Man UP Event ” on Monday, September 11, 2023, for our Male Veterans, in the Sports Atrium from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. This event is geared toward encouraging male Veterans to take control of their health and wellbeing.



This year event is geared toward sexual health in our male population. Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) — or sexually transmitted infections (STIs) — are generally acquired by sexual contact. The bacteria, viruses or parasites that cause sexually transmitted diseases may pass from person to person in blood, semen, or vaginal and other bodily fluids.



Sometimes these infections can be transmitted nonsexual, such as from mothers to their infants during pregnancy or childbirth, or through blood transfusions or shared needles.

The Men's Educational Health Fair will be held in Building 137, Sports Atrium from 10am-2pm. Free haircuts, massages, and Flu shots will be available. Lunch will be served to the first 100 Veterans.