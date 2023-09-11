Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Fall Job Fair
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Fall Job Fair September 20th from 9 am- 3 pm!
When:
Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
BLDG 149
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Fall Job Fair will be on September 20th from 9 am- 3 pm!
We are recruiting highly skilled and compassionate RNs and LPNs as well as Police Officers, HVAC Mechanics, Laborers and a Pipefitter!
Join our team at Tuscaloosa VA where our mission is caring for Veterans in West Alabama!
