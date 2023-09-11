Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Fall Job Fair

Job Fair_02_Banner_20_September

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Fall Job Fair September 20th from 9 am- 3 pm!

When:

Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

BLDG 149

3701 Loop Road East

Tuscaloosa, AL

Cost:

Free

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Fall Job Fair will be on September 20th from 9 am- 3 pm!


We are recruiting highly skilled and compassionate RNs and LPNs as well as Police Officers, HVAC Mechanics, Laborers and a Pipefitter!


Join our team at Tuscaloosa VA where our mission is caring for Veterans in West Alabama!


 

See more events

Last updated: