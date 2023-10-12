Caregiver and Family Resource Fair

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Caregiver Support Program (CSP) will host the 5th Annual Caregiver Summit.

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Caregiver Support Program (CSP) will host the 5th Annual Caregiver Summit. The mission of the CSP is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support and services. Our focus is to improve the quality of life of caregivers by providing respect and service excellence through a wide range of support, education and tools that empower them to care for themselves and the Veteran and helping Veterans live to their fullest potential.

POC: 𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂.𝒎𝒄𝒇𝒂𝒓𝒍𝒆𝒚@𝒗𝒂.𝒈𝒐𝒗 or call 205-657-9229

𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝟏𝟐-𝟐𝐩𝐦

𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐮𝐦

Information will be available from TVAMC and Community Resources. This event is open to Veterans, Veteran Caregivers and Families, TVAMC Employees and Community health care professionals.