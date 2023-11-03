The Veterans of the Tuscaloosa VA invite you to attend to attend the Veterans Art Gallery on Tuesday, November 14th in the Serenity Garden.

The Veterans Art Gallery is hosted by the Genesis Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC), Recreation Therapy, and Occupational Therapy staff and will showcase ceramics, paintings, and poetry created by Veterans at the medical center.

Art will be displayed in the Building 137 Serenity Garden from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm.