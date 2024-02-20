Spring Job Fair at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
Tuscaloosa VA to hold Spring Job Fair March 6th!
When:
Wed. Mar 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 149-Azalea House Cottage
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
Tuscaloosa VAMC is hosting our Spring Job Fair on Wednesday, March 6th from 9 am-3 pm in the Building 149-Azalea House Cottage located on our campus!
Are you a Registered Nurse (RN) or Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
with a desire to join our Community Living Center or Mental Health
Service Line?
Or, are you a Police Officer who'd like to join our team?
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is looking for you! Come ready to be interviewed!
Please bring the following with you:
• Resume
• Three professional references (must include most recent supervisor)
• VA Form 10-2850a (Application for Nurses and Nurse Anesthetists) for
Registered Nurses
• VA Form 10-2850c (Application for Associated Health Occupations) for
Licensed Practical Nurses
• DD 214 or preference letter
• Form OF-306 (Declaration for Federal Employment)
Team members will be there to answer questions and conduct interviews.