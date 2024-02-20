Spring Job Fair at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

Tuscaloosa VA to hold Spring Job Fair March 6th!

Tuscaloosa VAMC is hosting our Spring Job Fair on Wednesday, March 6th from 9 am-3 pm in the Building 149-Azalea House Cottage located on our campus!

Are you a Registered Nurse (RN) or Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

with a desire to join our Community Living Center or Mental Health

Service Line?

Or, are you a Police Officer who'd like to join our team?

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is looking for you! Come ready to be interviewed!

Please bring the following with you:

• Resume

• Three professional references (must include most recent supervisor)

• VA Form 10-2850a (Application for Nurses and Nurse Anesthetists) for

Registered Nurses

• VA Form 10-2850c (Application for Associated Health Occupations) for

Licensed Practical Nurses

• DD 214 or preference letter

• Form OF-306 (Declaration for Federal Employment)

Team members will be there to answer questions and conduct interviews.