Women Veterans Focus Group
Tuscaloosa VAMC would like to learn about women's health care.
When:
Tue. Mar 19, 2024, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
BLDG 149 Liberty Center
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
Tuscaloosa VAMC would like to learn about your health care. Please join us in person or on Teams. Your suggestions this year have inspired the new hall of honor going from lab to the Pact teams and changed the entrance to the facility near pharmacy.
Your voice matters
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MmI4ZjVkY2EtY2E2…
Toll number: +1 872-701-0185
Conference ID: 958 623 898#