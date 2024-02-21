Skip to Content

Women Veterans Focus Group

Tuscaloosa VAMC would like to learn about women's health care.

When:

Tue. Mar 19, 2024, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Where:

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

BLDG 149 Liberty Center

3701 Loop Road East

Tuscaloosa, AL

Cost:

Free

Tuscaloosa VAMC would like to learn about your health care.  Please join us in person or on Teams.  Your suggestions this year have inspired the new hall of honor going from lab to the Pact teams and changed the entrance to the facility near pharmacy.  

Your voice matters

Join via TEAMS

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MmI4ZjVkY2EtY2E2…

Toll number: +1 872-701-0185
Conference ID:  958 623 898#

