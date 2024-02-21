Women Veterans Focus Group

Tuscaloosa VAMC would like to learn about women's health care.

Tuscaloosa VAMC would like to learn about your health care. Please join us in person or on Teams. Your suggestions this year have inspired the new hall of honor going from lab to the Pact teams and changed the entrance to the facility near pharmacy.

Your voice matters

