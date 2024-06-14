Lunch and Learn: Intimate Partner Violence and Stalking

intimate partner violence and Stalking

When: Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Liberty Center, Building 145 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Please join Women's Health and the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program for a Lunch and Learn on 7/11/2024 from 11-12 in Liberty Center, Building 145 (in front of GEC) to learn more about Intimate Partner Violence and Stalking. Bring your lunch or join on TEAMS. We will have bottle water and dessert available. This event provides 1 continuing education credit for license when register beforehand in TMS.

TMS link

TEAMS Meeting Link

Please contact Faith Walker for more information at:

Bettina.Walker@va.gov or 205.554.7032