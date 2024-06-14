Skip to Content

All outpatient clinics and administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday, June 19th, in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday. We will reopen on Thursday, June 20th. Please dial 911 or visit the closest emergency department in a life-threatening emergency. 988 will reach the Crisis Line. 

Lunch and Learn: Intimate Partner Violence and Stalking

intimate partner violence and Stalking

When:

Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Liberty Center, Building 145

3701 Loop Road East

Tuscaloosa, AL

Cost:

Free

Please join Women's Health and the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program for a Lunch and Learn on 7/11/2024 from 11-12 in Liberty Center, Building 145 (in front of GEC) to learn more about Intimate Partner Violence and Stalking.  Bring your lunch or join on TEAMS.  We will have bottle water and dessert available. This event provides 1 continuing education credit for license when register beforehand in TMS.  

TMS link 

TEAMS Meeting Link

 

Please contact Faith Walker for more information at: 

Bettina.Walker@va.gov or 205.554.7032 

