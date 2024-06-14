Lunch and Learn: Intimate Partner Violence and Stalking
intimate partner violence and Stalking
When:
Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Liberty Center, Building 145
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
Please join Women's Health and the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program for a Lunch and Learn on 7/11/2024 from 11-12 in Liberty Center, Building 145 (in front of GEC) to learn more about Intimate Partner Violence and Stalking. Bring your lunch or join on TEAMS. We will have bottle water and dessert available. This event provides 1 continuing education credit for license when register beforehand in TMS.
Please contact Faith Walker for more information at:
Bettina.Walker@va.gov or 205.554.7032