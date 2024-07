Blood Drive happening August 14th at Tuscaloosa VA!

When: Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm CT Where: Building 137 Sports Atrium 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Lifesouth will hold a blood drive in the Building 137 Sports Atrium on August 14, 2024 from 8 am- 5 pm.

While pre-registration is not required, it is encouraged!

Sign up at: LifeSouth - Donor Portal





Other VA events