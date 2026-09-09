BraveHER Women Veterans Resource Fair in Selma

All women who served in the U.S. military are invited to this resource fair focused on connecting women Veterans with VA services.

Featured Resources & Services

Cancer care and screening

Claims assistance from Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Veteran Service Officers

Compact Act

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)

Nutrition for recovery and wellness

Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program

Suicide Prevention

Telehealth and how to connect

VA healthcare enrollment

Whole health coaching

Women Veterans Program

This resource fair is being hosted by the Tuscaloosa VA Women Veterans Program and Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program in observance of Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness month.

For more information, contact: B. Faith Walker, Women Veterans Program Manager

Email: Bettina.Walker@va.gov

Phone: