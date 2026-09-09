BraveHER Women Veterans Resource Fair in Selma
When:
Sat. Oct 3, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Selma Dallas Public Library
1103 Selma Avenue
Selma, AL
Cost:
Free
All women who served in the U.S. military are invited to this resource fair focused on connecting women Veterans with VA services.
Featured Resources & Services
- Cancer care and screening
- Claims assistance from Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Veteran Service Officers
- Compact Act
- Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)
- Nutrition for recovery and wellness
- Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program
- Suicide Prevention
- Telehealth and how to connect
- VA healthcare enrollment
- Whole health coaching
- Women Veterans Program
This resource fair is being hosted by the Tuscaloosa VA Women Veterans Program and Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program in observance of Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness month.
For more information, contact: B. Faith Walker, Women Veterans Program Manager
Email: Bettina.Walker@va.gov
Phone: