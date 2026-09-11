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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

6th Annual Men's Health Event: ComMANd It - Your Health and Wellbeing

When:

Mon. Sep 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Building 137, 1st Floor, Sports Atrium

3701 Loop Road East

Tuscaloosa, AL

Cost:

Free

Attention Male Veterans! Your health is your strength - and it's time to take command of it. Join us for our 6th annual men's health and education event, "ComMANd It: Your Health and Wellbeing."

Come learn about ways to improve your health and get connected to services at the Tuscaloosa VA.

What's included:

  • Free haircuts and massages
  • Lunch provided for the first 100 Veterans
  • Whole health resources to help you build stronger, healthier habits

Other VA events

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