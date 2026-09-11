6th Annual Men's Health Event: ComMANd It - Your Health and Wellbeing
When:
Mon. Sep 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 137, 1st Floor, Sports Atrium
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
Attention Male Veterans! Your health is your strength - and it's time to take command of it. Join us for our 6th annual men's health and education event, "ComMANd It: Your Health and Wellbeing."
Come learn about ways to improve your health and get connected to services at the Tuscaloosa VA.
What's included:
- Free haircuts and massages
- Lunch provided for the first 100 Veterans
- Whole health resources to help you build stronger, healthier habits