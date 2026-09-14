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Don't Let the Flu Sack You: Flu Vaccine Kickoff Event

When:

Tue. Oct 6, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. CT

Where:

Building 137, 1st Floor, Sports Atrium

3701 Loop Road East

Tuscaloosa, AL

Cost:

Free

Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare are invited come get a flu shot anytime between 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. No appointment needed.

Not enrolled in VA healthcare? There are three convenient options for applying for VA healthcare:

  • Apply in-person at Tuscaloosa VA by visiting our Eligibility and Enrollment team at the entrance of Building 135.
  • Call . This toll-free hotline is available Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. CT.
  • Visit www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply 

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