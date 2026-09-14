Don't Let the Flu Sack You: Flu Vaccine Kickoff Event
When:
Tue. Oct 6, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 137, 1st Floor, Sports Atrium
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare are invited come get a flu shot anytime between 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. No appointment needed.
Not enrolled in VA healthcare? There are three convenient options for applying for VA healthcare:
- Apply in-person at Tuscaloosa VA by visiting our Eligibility and Enrollment team at the entrance of Building 135.
- Call
. This toll-free hotline is available Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. CT.
- Visit www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply