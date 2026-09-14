Perry County "Let's Talk"

Veterans and their families are invited to connect with fellow Veterans, learn about available resources, and discover services you may be eligible for.

This event is hosted in collaboration between the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center, As Close as Family, and Sowing Seeds of Hope.

For more information, contact:

Lacey Bamberg (Tuscaloosa VA):

Kristy Braswell (As Close as Family):

Disclaimer: The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products or services on the part of the VA.