U.S. Navy 245th Birthday

October 13th marks the 245th birthday of the U.S. Navy



The U.S. Navy was established on October 13, 1775

Find out more about the Navy at U.S. Navy Birthday

We will be celebrating with a slide show and cake on October 13th!

If you or a family member is a Navy Veteran, email a service photo file with name, rank and dates of service to Mike Harris or April Jones No later than October 7th.