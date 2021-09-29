 Skip to Content
U.S. Navy 245th Birthday

U.S. Navy 245th Birthday

When
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST
Where

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

BLDG 135

October 13th marks the 245th birthday of the U.S. Navy


The U.S. Navy was established on October 13, 1775
Find out more about the Navy at U.S. Navy Birthday
We will be celebrating with a slide show and cake on October 13th!
If you or a family member is a Navy Veteran, email a service photo file with name, rank and dates of service to Mike Harris or April Jones No later than October 7th.

