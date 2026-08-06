Veteran Care Coordinators

Policies and practices to know

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center has a number of policies to ensure culturally and clinically competent care for Veterans.

Visitation: The Tuscaloosa VAMC allows for a family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, and significant others.

Advanced Directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they are unable to make these decisions themselves. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: The Tuscaloosa VA maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation and sexual behavior, just like any other private health information.

Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. There are established procedures for changing your name and sex with the VA Privacy Officer.

Preferred Name: VA has a Preferred Name field available for medical records. Veterans can contact the Enrollment and Eligibility Office to request that the name which you go is entered in the Preferred Name field in your medical record. Once entered by the Enrollment staff, the name will be visible and follow the legal name in your medical record. No documentation is needed to update the Preferred Name field in your medical record.

Pronouns: Your VA provider may not know what pronouns or terms you use. Let providers know the pronouns that you use and how you describe yourself and your partner(s), and they will start to use those words. If they make a mistake, let them know. Your provider wants to help you feel comfortable.

Concerns and/or Complaints: If you feel you are not being provided with compassionate care, we encourage you to make your concerns known. Concerns regarding a specific Service (e.g., Primary Care, Mental Health) should be directed to the contact person for that Service. Contact information for each Service can be easily found on this website through the Services page. You may also discuss any concerns with a Patient Advocate. If you have any questions or concerns that are not about a specific Service or Clinic, you can contact a Veteran Care Coordinator.