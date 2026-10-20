Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 20, 2026

TUSCALOOSA, AL - Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center (TVAMC) received funding for Non-Recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.



Funding projects for TVAMC in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Laundry Renovation Building 18

Campus Fire Alarm Upgrades

Improve and Update Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Critical Access for Building 61

“This funding allows TVAMC to continue advancing our modernization efforts, ensuring our facility remains safe, efficient, and fully equipped to deliver high-quality care for the Veterans of west Alabama,” said Dr. Maisha Moore, Interim Medical Center Director of TVAMC.



VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.



This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: