Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center to Host Veteran Town Hall in Marengo County

PRESS RELEASE

March 4, 2025

Demopolis , AL — Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is proud to partner with the Essex Veterans Center in Demopolis to bring VA resources to Veterans in Marengo County and surrounding areas!

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is partnering with the Essex Veterans Center and others to host a Veteran Town Hall in Demopolis, Alabama on Friday, April 4th at the Essex Veterans Center (70 Essex Drive, Demopolis, AL 36732) from 10 am- 12 pm. The event will bring Veterans Affairs resources to Veterans in Marengo County to increase awareness of benefits and services they have earned through their military service.

“We service a 13-county area in West Alabama and understand that it’s often difficult for Veterans and their families to come to the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center to learn more about VA healthcare and benefits,” says Medical Center Director John Merkle. “That’s why we are getting out to where our Veterans live, work, and thrive through community Town Halls like the one we are hosting in Demopolis.”

Veterans and attendees can expect to learn more about VA healthcare eligibility and services offered through the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. The event will also feature a claims clinic staffed by claims assistants from the Montgomery Regional Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) who can file claims, check the status of existing claims, and assist with appealing claims decisions. There will be resource tables throughout where attendees can gather information about VA services and have their questions answered.

Learn more about the event by contacting Jackie Gibson at 404-285-7220 or LaWanda VanHorn-Rossell at 205-657-9363.