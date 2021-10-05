Policies

Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.

Before visiting a patient at a VA facility, review these guidelines:

Visiting hours

The Tuscaloosa VA is now offering in-person visitation for residents. Visits are twice daily, 7 days a week. Appointments must be scheduled in advance with the resident’s unit supervisor or social worker.



Medical and Surgical Units

8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. daily

For other areas, contact that service for specific visiting hours.

Visiting hours are based on the needs of the patient, and visitors are encouraged to discuss any special visiting needs with the unit's head nurse. Whenever possible and medically appropriate, the nurse will coordinate special visiting arrangements to meet patient and family needs.

If you are unable to visit a patient personally, you may call the patient or send a card or gift.

Number of Visitors

A patient may receive no more than two visitors at a time.

Food and Beverages

Visitors may not bring food or beverages to patients without authorization from unit physicians or nurses.

Children Under 12 Years of Age

Children under 12 may not visit inpatients. Unless otherwise specified by a physician or charge nurse, inpatients may visit with younger children in the waiting rooms provided by the elevator lobbies.

In extreme circumstances, children under 12 may visit with the permission of the physician and the charge nurse. An adult must accompany children at all times.

Limiting your visit

Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Prohibited items

Because the VA Medical Center is federal property, all persons and bags are subject to search. In addition, no weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs are permitted.

Exceptions

Rights and Responsibilities of Family Members of VA Patients and Residents of CLCs

Rights and Responsibilities

Security

The VA police patrol the buildings and parking lots every hour of every day.

Report to the VA police any suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses on the facility grounds. For police assistance, call 205-554-2000, ext. 2685.