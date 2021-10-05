Policies
Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.
Privacy and patient rights
Family rights
Visitation policy
Before visiting a patient at a VA facility, review these guidelines:
Visiting hours
The Tuscaloosa VA is now offering in-person visitation for residents. Visits are twice daily, 7 days a week. Appointments must be scheduled in advance with the resident’s unit supervisor or social worker.
Medical and Surgical Units
8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. daily
For other areas, contact that service for specific visiting hours.
Family members and friends can visit patients in the Medical and Surgical units from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Visitors should report to the nurse's station before going to a patient's room. Patient visitation on the Mental Health unit is also encouraged according to special guidelines as determined by the patient's mental health team.
Visiting hours are based on the needs of the patient, and visitors are encouraged to discuss any special visiting needs with the unit's head nurse. Whenever possible and medically appropriate, the nurse will coordinate special visiting arrangements to meet patient and family needs.
If you are unable to visit a patient personally, you may call the patient or send a card or gift.
Number of Visitors
A patient may receive no more than two visitors at a time.
Food and Beverages
Visitors may not bring food or beverages to patients without authorization from unit physicians or nurses.
Children Under 12 Years of Age
Children under 12 may not visit inpatients. Unless otherwise specified by a physician or charge nurse, inpatients may visit with younger children in the waiting rooms provided by the elevator lobbies.
In extreme circumstances, children under 12 may visit with the permission of the physician and the charge nurse. An adult must accompany children at all times.
Limiting your visit
Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.
Prohibited items
Because the VA Medical Center is federal property, all persons and bags are subject to search. In addition, no weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs are permitted.
Exceptions
For the health and well-being of a patient, the attending physician may limit, restrict, or deny visitation. We apologize for any inconvenience when this occurs, and appreciate your understanding that it may be medically necessary.
Rights and Responsibilities of Family Members of VA Patients and Residents of CLCs
Security
The VA police patrol the buildings and parking lots every hour of every day.
Report to the VA police any suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses on the facility grounds. For police assistance, call 205-554-2000, ext. 2685.
The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker.
"Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, martial, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another.
The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of their stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on others’ rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative.
The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.
Advance directives
When faced with difficult decisions about health care, you may struggle with the question of "what should be done?" These resources can help you deal with tough decisions about health care and how to plan for it.
Report patient quality of care concerns
