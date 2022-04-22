Technology Transfer at the VA

The first step is to get in touch with your VA Technology Transfer Specialist. There are two forms required during the disclosure process to the VA.

Invention Disclosure Form. This form asks for:

A description of the technology

The names and contact information for all inventors (VA or not)

Information about when the invention was created

Information about any previous public disclosure of the technology or impending public disclosure

Only one Invention disclosure form is required for each invention. If a VA employee has disclosed the technology to their VA affiliated university, this invention disclosure form may be used in lieu of the VA invention disclosure form.

Invention Certification Form. Each VA employee who contributed to the conception of or reduction to practice of an invention must complete the VA Invention Certification (IC) and provide other facts and information to VA-TTP. The certification form is used by the VA Office of General Council (OGC) to determine if the VA has any legally rights or interest in this technology. The Certification forms should be completed with information relevant to the time in which the invention was conceived of or reduced to practice, not just the time the technology was disclosed.

Once a VA inventor has completed and signed their certification form it should be sent to their sites Technology Transfer specialist who will collect the signature of the inventors immediate VA supervisor (so long as the supervisor is not also an inventor) or the sites ACOS/R.

Please note that both the Invention disclosure and Invention Certification forms will not fully open, be visible or editable until you download them and then select “enable all features” in the yellow ribbon at the top of the document!

