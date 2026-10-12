She attended Auburn University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree with a minor in Psychology in the Honors College and went on to attend the University of Birmingham School of Optometry (UABSO). Dr. Price completed her Residency in Ocular Disease with Emphasis in Primary Care and Retina at the Tuscaloosa VAMC. After her residency, Dr. Price joined Tuscaloosa VAMC as a Staff Optometrist. She is a member of the American Optometric Association, Alabama Optometric Association, National Association of Veterans Affairs Optometrists, and Beta Sigma Kappa Honor Society.