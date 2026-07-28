Dr. Aikens graduated from Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy in 2011 and then completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the University of Montana and Community Medical Center in Missoula, Montana. After completing his residency, Dr. Aikens joined the Central Alabama VA Health System as a Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in Primary Care from 2012-2016. He joined the legacy VISN 7 Academic Detailing Program in 2016 while continuing to practicing ambulatory care. In 2017, Dr. Aikens started his position as the Associate Chief of Pharmacy, Clinical Services at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. Dr. Aikens is a member of the Pharmacy & Therapeutics Committee (Recorder), Medication Utilization P&T Subcommittee (Co-Chair), VISN 2 Clinical Pharmacy Practice Council (member), and the Tuscaloosa VA Clinical Pharmacy Practice Council (Chair). Outside of TVAMC, Dr. Aikens is a member of the Alabama Pharmacy Association (APA) (2011 Joseph O. Dean Jr. Student Professionalism Award, New Practitioners Leadership Class of 2013, 2014 Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award, Board of Trustees 2015-2017, 2019 Excellence in Innovations Award), the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy Dean's Advisory Council 2018 – Present, and Auburn University’s Auburn Pharmacy Alumni Association Board of Trustees 2018 – Present. He also serves as a Peer Reviewer for Annals of Pharmacotherapy and the Journal of Pharmacy Technology. Outside of work, Dr. Aikens enjoys daddy/daughter dates, running, hiking, and softball.

Rotations Precepted: Pharmacy Management (PGY1)