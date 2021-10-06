 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center - Campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Campus Map

Building 1 - Optometry, Audiology, Dental, Administrative Offices, Release of Information, Volunteer Services

Building 38 - Primary Care, Physical Therapy, Prosthetics, Canteen Store

Building 135 - Pharmacy, Specialty Clinics, Laboratory, Radiology, Eligibility

Building 137 - Mental Health, RRTP, Rehab Therapy, Vocational Therapy 

Building 61 - Community Living Center (GEC)

Building 145 - Liberty Health & Wellness Center & Cottages

Building 3 - Mental Health Outpatient, COSAT Program, VA Credit Union

Building 39 - HUD/VASH,  CWT/Transitional Residence

Building 63 - Resource Center Classroom, Director's Suite

Building 2 - Research Department

Building 40 - Daycare Center

Building 4 - Auditorium 

 

Download Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center site map (PDF)
Download Building 1 (Flagpole) entrance (PDF)
Download Building 135 (Pharmacy/Lab) entrance (PDF)
Download Building 137 (Mental Health/Rehab Therapy) entrance (PDF)
Building 135 (Credit Union rear) entrance (PDF)
Download Building 61 (Community Living Center) entrance (PDF)

Directions

From Interstate-20/Interstate-59:
Take exit 73 onto McFarland Boulevard (Highway 82) heading north. Drive approximately 2 miles until you reach Veterans Memorial Parkway (15th Street ). Take a right at the light onto Veterans Memorial Parkway (adjacent to University Mall) heading east. Drive approximately 3 miles until you reach the exit lane on your right, which will put you onto Loop Road. Take a right onto Loop Road. The main entrance to the medical center will be immediately on your left.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Intersection:
Loop Road East and Woodland Road
Coordinates: 33°11'24.53"N 87°29'17.61"W

Last updated: