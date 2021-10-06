Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center - Campus map

Directions

From Interstate-20/Interstate-59:

Take exit 73 onto McFarland Boulevard (Highway 82) heading north. Drive approximately 2 miles until you reach Veterans Memorial Parkway (15th Street ). Take a right at the light onto Veterans Memorial Parkway (adjacent to University Mall) heading east. Drive approximately 3 miles until you reach the exit lane on your right, which will put you onto Loop Road. Take a right onto Loop Road. The main entrance to the medical center will be immediately on your left.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

3701 Loop Road East

Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Intersection:

Loop Road East and Woodland Road

Coordinates: 33°11'24.53"N 87°29'17.61"W