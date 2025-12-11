Locations
Main location
Address
2113 Cliff Drive
Suite 100
Eagan, MN 55122
Phone
Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our Twin Cities Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
Twin Cities Vet Center - Mankato
Services are available at this location by appointment only. Please call our main Vet Center at
Address
Blue Earth County Government Center
410 South Fifth Street
Mankato, MN 56001
Phone
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Twin Cities Vet Center - Rochester
Services are available at this location by appointment only on Thursdays. Please call our main Vet Center at
Address
Olmsted County Government Center
151 4th Street SE
Rochester, MN 55904
Phone
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Twin Cities Vet Center - Rochester
Services are available at this location by appointment only. Please call our main Vet Center at
Address
Olmstead County Government Center
151 4th St SE
Rochester , MN 55904
Phone
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Vet Centers in other areas
Looking for a Vet Center in another area?