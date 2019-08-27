He additionally implements quality improvement activities and initiatives with a focus on using data analytics to improve access to care.



Dr.Fay began his VA career in 2010 as the physical rehabilitation supervisor where he was a key player in establishing My Home, a first-of-its-kind simulation lab that assists in preparing patients for activities of daily living at discharge. He additionally led the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) first-ever survey of the inpatient rehabilitation program. In 2013, Dr. Fay was selected as the primary care business manager where he contributed to improving staff and clinic efficiencies, and customer service. He went on to become the group practice manager and director of ambulatory care services where he serves permanently. Previously, Dr. Fay was the physical therapy team leader at a non-profit institution where he led efforts to maximize functional rehabilitation of residents.



Dr.Fay holds a doctorate in physical therapy from Slippery Rock University and a master’s degree in government analytics from Johns Hopkins University. He is a graduate of VA’s Executive Candidate Development and Healthcare Leadership Development programs, VISN 4’s Leadership Development Institute. He is a certified mentor and team recipient of a Federal Executive Board (FEB) silver award recognizing the innovative My Home project.