VA Eastern Colorado health care

At the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.

Locations

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO 80045-7211
Main phone: 303-399-8020
Mental health clinic: 303-399-8020 x5687
Eastern Colorado
See all locations  

In the spotlight at VA Eastern Colorado health care

Stories

Donated meals fuel health care heroes

Shortly after the issuance of a statewide Stay-At-Home order, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System received a bulk meal donation from a nearby cafe. Since then, community organizations have donated over 15,000 meals.

A Eastern Colorado Health Care System has received more than 15,000 donated meals to date from local eateries.
