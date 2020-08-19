VA Eastern Colorado health care
At the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.
Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
Donated meals fuel health care heroes
Shortly after the issuance of a statewide Stay-At-Home order, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System received a bulk meal donation from a nearby cafe. Since then, community organizations have donated over 15,000 meals.
