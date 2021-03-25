Caregiver support
VA Eastern Colorado health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Martina Wells LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator for last names A-E
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Phone: 719-313-6401
Peggy Benavidez-Lopez LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator for last names F-L
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Phone: 719-584-5068
Email: Peggy.Benavidez-Lopez@va.gov
Danell Pugh LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator for last names M-SC
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Phone: 719-227-4330
Kimberly Torrey LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator for last names SD-Z
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Phone: 720-879-1616
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Eastern Colorado caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Eastern Colorado region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274