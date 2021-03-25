Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care, and emotional and spiritual comfort, for you and your family. If you wish, they will routinely visit you during your stay in the hospital. When you're admitted to the hospital, you'll have the chance to request or decline chaplain visits. If you're admitted to an area that is served by an interdisciplinary team of specialists, the chaplain will be a member of that team to ensure your spiritual or pastoral care needs are met during your stay.

Chaplains provide worship services and religious ministry so that you can express your religious beliefs and practices during your hospital stay. If you have religious needs that our staff can't meet, you can ask your chaplain to find other clergy or religious leaders in the community .

Our chaplains will never attempt to impose any religious beliefs or practices on you; and they are also responsible for protecting you from such attempts by others.

Chapel

Our nondenominational chapel is available on the basement level of the hospital, adjacent to the parking garage. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information or to speak with one of our chaplains, contact Chaplain Services at 720-723-6746 or 888-336-8262, ext. 2802 (if outside Colorado).

Nondenominational Chapel

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

Basement level

Map of Eastern Colorado campus

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 24/7

Services

Catholic Mass - Coming soon!



Protestant services - Coming soon!