Internships and fellowships
VA Eastern Colorado health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Choosing an internship, residency, or fellowship program is a big decision. VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System offers training programs for university and postgraduate students. Let us help you develop your career as a health care professional while you serve today’s Veterans.
Training for physicians
The VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System is affiliated with 20 academic institutions, including the University of Colorado School of Medicine and the Marcus Institute for Brain Health. Each year, we train about 120 residents, 450 medical students, and 370 nursing students from local schools.
We offer residency training in all major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.
Our medical center also participates in the VA Advanced Fellowship Program in Health Services Research and Development that trains the next generation of medical researchers
Learn more about our physician training program
To apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship, or to ask about a program not listed here, contact one of our residency program co-directors:
Barbara M. Dausch, Ph.D.
Training Director, Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System
Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
1700 North Wheeling Street (554-116W)
Aurora, CO 80045
Phone720-723-6873
Training for associated health care professionals
As a student in an associated health care profession, you can also train for your career at VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System. We offer paid and unpaid training in several specialties.
Our training programs
- Audiology
- Dietetics
- Nursing
- Orthopedic physical therapy
- Pharmacy
- Psychology
- Social Work
Learn more about our associated health care programs
To find out more about our associated health care programs or to ask about a program not listed here, please contact our human resources office:
Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
Human Resources
1700 N. Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO 80045
Phone
720-723-4800