Internships and fellowships

Internships, residencies and fellowships

Choosing an internship, residency, or fellowship program is a big decision. VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System offers training programs for university and postgraduate students. Let us help you develop your career as a health care professional while you serve today’s Veterans.

Training for physicians

The VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System is affiliated with 20 academic institutions, including the University of Colorado School of Medicine and the Marcus Institute for Brain Health. Each year, we train about 120 residents, 450 medical students, and 370 nursing students from local schools.

We offer residency training in all major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.

Our medical center also participates in the VA Advanced Fellowship Program in Health Services Research and Development that trains the next generation of medical researchers

Learn more about our physician training program

To apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship, or to ask about a program not listed here, contact one of our residency program co-directors:

Barbara M. Dausch, Ph.D.

Training Director, Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program

VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

1700 North Wheeling Street (554-116W)

Aurora, CO 80045

Phone720-723-6873



Training for associated health care professionals

As a student in an associated health care profession, you can also train for your career at VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System. We offer paid and unpaid training in several specialties.

Our training programs

Audiology

Dietetics

Nursing

Orthopedic physical therapy

Pharmacy

Psychology

Social Work

Learn more about our associated health care programs

To find out more about our associated health care programs or to ask about a program not listed here, please contact our human resources office:

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

Human Resources

1700 N. Wheeling Street

Aurora, CO 80045

Phone

720-723-4800