Denver VA Domiciliary

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC)
1055 Clermont Street
Hours
|day
|hours
|Mon.
|6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT
|Tue.
|6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT
|Wed.
|6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT
|Thu.
|6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT
|Fri.
|6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT
|Sat.
|Closed
|Sun.
|Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or
cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your
primary care provider first.
Referral required?
No
Walk-ins accepted?
Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
We help homeless Veterans, or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator