Nearby hotels

There is no lodging at the Jewell VA Clinic. If you need to travel to the clinic for multiple days, try one of these hotels. When booking, ask if there is a Veteran rate. Many hotels have shuttle vans, so check with the hotel you’re staying at if you need help getting to the clinic.

Hotel #1 - Coming soon!

Phone

NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.