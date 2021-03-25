Jewell VA Clinic

Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon and ligament repair, joint replacement
Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.
14400 East Jewell Avenue
|Mon.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
|Tue.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
|Wed.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
|Thu.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
|Fri.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
|Sat.
|Closed
|Sun.
|Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or
cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your
primary care provider first.
Referral required?
Yes
Walk-ins accepted?
No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses
- Sports injuries