La Junta VA Clinic
Location and contact information
Address
1100 Carson Avenue, Suite 204La Junta, CO 81050-2772
Phone numbers
Main phone: 719-383-5195
Mental health clinic: 719-383-5195
Clinical hours
- Mon: 730AM-430PM
- Tue: 730AM-430PM
- Wed: 730AM-430PM
- Thu: 730AM-430PM
- Fri: 730AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
In the spotlight at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.