PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
3141 Centennial Boulevard
Third floor
|day
|hours
|Mon.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
|Tue.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
|Wed.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
|Thu.
|7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. MT
|Fri.
|7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. MT
|Sat.
|7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. MT
|Sun.
|Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or
cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your
primary care provider first.
Referral required?
Yes
Walk-ins accepted?
No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator