Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
-
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Eastern Colorado VA Medical Center has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Coming soon!
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Local transportation services
Eastern Colorado Transit System
Hours: Coming soon!
Bus - Coming soon!
Other services
Coming soon!
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Hours
Lobby entrance: 24/7
General visiting: Coming soon!
Behavioral health inpatient wards
Coming soon!
Veterans Community Living Center
Coming soon!
Visitor policies
- No more than two visitors at a time
- Visitors may not bring food or beverages to patients without authorization from unit physicians or nurses
- Children are permitted on patient units when accompanied and closely supervised by an adult. Children are never to be left unattended.
Visitors are not permitted to stay overnight in the medical center itself. Here are some other options.
Nearby hotels
When booking, ask for the hospital rate. Many hotels have shuttle service to VA hospitals. Check with the hotel you’re staying at.
Hotel #1 - Coming soon!
Phone
NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.
Visit Eastern Colorado
The official tourism and promotion agency for Eastern Colorado has up-to-date listings for area hotels, as well as activities, transportation, restaurants, shops and more. Visit Eastern Colorado
Food and drink
Medical Center Canteen
Serving hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts.
Main Building
Basement floor: Concourse
Map of Eastern Colorado campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MT
Vending machines
Located around the corner from the retail store, available for your convenience 24 hours a day.
Retail
The Retail Store
A full-service retail store with such products as electronics, cosmetics, toiletries, and clothing. Purchases are tax-free.
Main Building
Basement floor: Concourse
Map of Eastern Colorado campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MT
Veterans have access to patient education services at Eastern Colorado:
- Our Patient Education Center is staffed by an experienced patient education librarian and program specialist. The center contains a collection of easy-to-read health and wellness books, respected health education newsletters, videos and other materials.
Building E: Central Clinic
Basement floor
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
Main Building
Basement floor
Hours: 24/7
Chaplains
When you’re admitted, you can request or decline visits by a VA chaplain. Our chaplains provide spiritual, pastoral, and emotional care for you and your family, in accordance with your own beliefs and practices. This includes locating clergy or religious leaders in the community for needs that our chaplain staff cannot meet.
Interfaith chapel
The chapel is open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. The chapel also hosts regularly scheduled services for many denominations.
Learn how to request chaplain services during your stay at VA Eastern Colorado.
In the spotlight at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.
The anesthesia service works to keep you comfortable, safe and pain-free during surgical or screening procedures.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Our specially trained doctors, called anesthesiologists, can help with your care before, during, and after surgery. They will develop a plan for your care and safety, provide medicine to keep you comfortable during your operation, and help you manage your pain after surgery. Our services include:
- General anesthesia (intravenous drugs, inhaled gasses, or some combination) to keep you pain-free and in a sleep-like state during surgery or other medical procedures
- Regional anesthesia (injecting numbing drugs around nerves) to control pain in specific parts of your body during or after surgery
- Monitoring your breathing and vital body functions while you’re under anesthesia
- Working with the rest of your care team to manage your pain medications after your operation
- Coordinating care with your other healthcare professionals to facilitate a smooth transition from hospital to home
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19
We provide COVID-19 vaccines for eligible veterans and staff. VA has a limited amount of this vaccine to start. Your VA health care team will contact you if you’re eligible to get a vaccine during this time.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Appointments
Your VA health care team will contact you if you’re eligible to get a vaccine during this time. As the supply of vaccine increases, we'll work with our care teams to let Veterans know their options.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? NoSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
- COVID-19 vaccines for eligible Veterans and staff
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
When treatment of your heart condition calls for surgery, our cardiovascular surgery service offers expert consultation, treatment and care.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Our cardiovascular surgeons diagnose and surgically treat medical conditions that affect your heart and blood vessels. Our procedures include:
- Coronary bypass surgery to redirect blood around a section of blocked artery in your heart
- Heart valve surgery to repair or replace a damaged valve in your heart
- Vascular surgery to repair veins, improve blood flow, and treat other diseases and disorders that affect your arteries, veins, and lymphatic system
- Coronary angioplasty and stent placement to open blocked or narrowed arteries that carry blood to your heart
- Pacemaker implant or cardiac ablation to correct abnormal heart rhythm
If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. MT Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. MT Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. MT Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. MT Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. MT Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone855-260-3274
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
- Provide you with additional help at home
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Common conditions: reflux, GERD, Barrett's esophagus, endoscopy, colonoscopy
Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer screening and treatment for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas—like reflux, Crohn’s disease, hepatitis and pancreatitis.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone720-857-5267
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Our specialists offer reproductive health care services for women Veterans, including contraception, pregnancy care and fertility treatment.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Our gynecologists focus on the female reproductive system and provide services that include:
- Mammograms for breast cancer, screenings for sexually transmitted disease, and Pap tests for cervical cancer
- Counseling and treatment for contraception, pregnancy, and infertility
- Osteoporosis screening for brittle bones
- Exams for abnormal uterine bleeding, pelvic pain, or various cancers
- Primary care checkups
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone877-424-3838
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
We help homeless Veterans, or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or a related identity, we’re committed to serving your needs. The LGBT Veteran care coordinator at your VA health care facility can help you get the care you need in a safe, sensitive environment.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone720-723-7447
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and STIs (sexually transmitted infections)
- Mental health care
- Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone720-723-7310
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon and ligament repair, joint replacement
Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses
- Sports injuries
Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head and neck tumors
We provide a full range of care for Veterans who have problems that affect their ears, sinuses, adenoids, tonsils and thyroid.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:
- Nasal and sinus problems
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
- Voice and swallowing disorders
If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:
- Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication
- Prescribing and supervising your use of medications
- Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
- Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street ECHCS Outpatient Pharmacy
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. MT Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. MT Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. MT Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. MT Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. MT Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone888-336-8262
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Plastic and reconstructive surgery can restore function and appearance after damage from disease, burns, traumatic injuries, congenital and developmental conditions and other causes.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Our plastic and reconstructive surgeons perform surgery to improve body function, or correct facial and body abnormalities caused by birth defects, injury, disease, or aging. We also perform cosmetic surgery to create a more normal appearance and improve self-esteem. Our services include:
- Surgical repair of congenital deformities such as cleft lips and palates
- Skin cancer surgery to remove malignant moles, lesions, and tumors from your skin
- Breast reduction and reconstruction surgery
- Skin grafts to treat burns, injuries, or illnesses, which involves removing skin from one part of your body and grafting it to another
- Nasal reconstruction surgery to change the shape of your nose
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin and nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment: repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
We provide a thoughtful, wide-ranging approach to treating Veterans who have injuries to multiple body systems caused by a single event.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone888-336-8262
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Our specialized rehabilitation program network serves severely injured Veterans and service members who have multiple combat- or civilian-related traumatic injuries. We offer:
- Physical, visual, and cognitive rehabilitation
- State-of-the-art prosthetics
- Psychological and psychosocial services
- Ongoing case management services
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Location and contact information
Phone: 720-723-6217
Hours:
Monday - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
Tuesday - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
Wednesday - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
Thursday - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
Friday - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
Saturday - Closed
Sunday - Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you will need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral needed? Y
Walk-ins accepted? N
Phone: 720-723-6217
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help with a range of mental and behavioral health problems like:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
Our radiology service uses imaging to help screen for, diagnose and treat disease. We provide X-rays, ultrasound, mammography, MRI, CT and PET scans and other imaging procedures.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street Building G1
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Our therapies promote your independence and enhance your health and well-being if you’re a Veteran with an injury, chronic (long-lasting) illness, or disabling condition. After your primary health care provider gives you a referral, a recreation therapist will develop treatment goals for you.
- Recreation and creative arts therapy provides services and activities that include:
- Animal interaction
- Music, art, and crafts
- Community outings
- Exercise, sports, and games
- Gardening and leisure education
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street Room 1224
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
- Learn more and connect with a care coordinator. (Link to Suicide Prevention page)
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
- Organ and tissue transplants
Common conditions: esophageal and lung conditions, lung cancer, mesothelioma
We perform chest surgery (also known as thoracic surgery) to treats conditions involving your chest, airway and esophagus.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Our thoracic surgeons provide state-of-the-art surgical techniques and cancer therapies that focus on your lungs and other organs of the chest. Many of our thoracic treatments also address problems with your esophagus (the tube that connects your mouth and stomach), your trachea (airway), and your chest wall (rib cage and breastbone). We treat a variety of conditions that include:
- Lung cancer and cancer of the esophagus
- Benign chest and lung tumors
- Pleural illnesses, like pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and infections of the pleura (the thin membrane that lines the chest wall and covers the lungs)
- Achalasia, which occurs when nerve damage prevents your esophagus from pushing food into your stomach)
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or acid reflux, which occurs when stomach acid frequently flows back into your esophagus and irritates the lining
- Diseases of the thymus, a small organ beneath your breastbone that produces cells that support your immune system and fight cancer
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins
Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Our vascular surgeons treat illnesses of your arteries and veins. Our surgeons can treat these problems with medication and exercise. Vascular illness causes include atherosclerosis caused by the buildup of plaque in your arteries: blockage by a blood clot or fatty deposit: inflammation, (vasculitis): and trauma or injury
- Arteriosclerosis (caused by the buildup of plaque in your arteries that restricts blood flow to your organs and tissues)
- Aortic aneurysm and aortic valve disease
- Deep vein thrombosis and other blood clots
- Varicose veins
- Vasculitis (inflammation of your blood vessels)
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Contact information
1700 North Wheeling Street
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Our womens health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, Mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation