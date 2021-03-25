York Street VA Clinic

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
3836 York Street, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC)
|day
|hours
|Mon.
|6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. MT
|Tue.
|6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. MT
|Wed.
|6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. MT
|Thu.
|6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. MT
|Fri.
|6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. MT
|Sat.
|Closed
|Sun.
|Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or
cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your
primary care provider first.
Referral required?
No
Walk-ins accepted?
Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Womens health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
