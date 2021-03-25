 Skip to Content
Make an appointment

Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at a VA Eastern Colorado health care facility.

Before you make an appointment

You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you. 

  • You're enrolled in VA health care, and
  • You're registered as a patient at VA Eastern Colorado health care

If you're not yet enrolled in VA health care 
Apply for VA health care

If you're not registered at VA Eastern Colorado health care
Register for care here

Primary care appointments

We offer primary care services at all 17 VA Eastern Colorado health care facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.

Make an appointment online

Make an appointment by phone

Primary care call center

Toll free:  888-336-8262, ext. select 2
Direct:  303-399-8020

Mental health care appointments

If you're struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.

For mental health care appointments

Call the behavioral health call center.

Phone: 720-723-7310

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Eastern Colorado VA Medical Center

South Clinic Clinic
Building A
Map of Eastern Colorado campus
Phone: 888-336-8262
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Eastern Colorado health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Anesthesia
720-723-6217

Audiology and speech
720-723-3009

Cardiology
720-723-6217

Cardiovascular surgery
303-399-8020

Dental/oral surgery
720-723-6217

Gastroenterology
720-723-6217

Ophthalmology
720-723-3009

Orthopedics
720-723-3009

Otolaryngology
303-399-8020

Pain management
720-723-6217

Plastic and reconstructive surgery
303-399-8020

Podiatry
303-399-8020

Polytrauma and traumatic brain injury
303-399-8020

Pulmonary medicine
720-723-6091

Radiology
720-723-6217

Surgery
719-327-5660

Thoracic surgery
303-399-8020

Urology
303-399-8020

Vascular surgery
303-399-8020

Preparing for your appointment

  • Please bring the following to your appointment:

    • Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
    • Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
    • Your appointment confirmation letter.
    • List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.

  • Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get a phone call for each appointment.

    If you want to get reminders by text message

    You'll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit the  patient registration office at our Eastern Colorado location. This service is free, but standard messaging rates from your mobile service provider may apply.

    Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.

    If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can't cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.

     

  • Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.

    • For appointments at Eastern Colorado:  888-336-8262, select 2
    • For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 720-723-7310
    • For appointments at any of our outpatient clinics: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment. 

    If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we'll consider you a "no show" and you'll need to reschedule your appointment.

    You can also cancel some appointments online.

  • Please call us as soon as you can. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late without calling ahead of time, we may have to reschedule your appointment. 

    • For appointments at Eastern Colorado:  888-336-8262, select 2
    • For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 720-723-7310
    • For appointments at any of our outpatient clinic: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment. 
