News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Eastern Colorado-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Eastern Colorado health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 303-399-8020
VA is protecting and serving all of AmericaMay 01, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) today announced it is helping 38 states and territories with their response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), providing care, services and supplies to hundreds of non-Veterans in this time of uncertainty.