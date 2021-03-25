Privacy and patient rights

Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies

Family rights

Read VA's national family rights policy

Visitation policy

Before visiting a patient at a VA facility, review these guidelines:

Visiting hours

You’re welcome to visit patients at any time, unless our physicians or nurses need to limit access because of concerns about patient care. We base our visiting hours on our patients’ needs. We encourage visitors to discuss any special issues with the unit’s head nurse. Whenever possible, and if it’s medically appropriate, the nurse will make special visiting arrangements to meet the needs of patients and their families.

Number of visitors

The number of visitors and the amount of time they’re allowed to spend with patients is at the nursing staff's discretion.

Visiting clergy

If you’re a member of the clergy, you’re welcome to visit patients who belong to your religious group at any time, at the discretion of the unit physicians or nurses.

Bringing food

If you want to bring food or beverages to a patient, you must first have permission from the unit physicians or nurses.

Bringing children to visit

Children of all ages may visit patients at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center. Children under 15 are not allowed in the wards, treatment rooms, or other patient-care areas unless a responsible adult is with them. Unless otherwise directed by a physician or charge nurse, hospital patients may visit with younger children in the waiting rooms by the elevator lobbies. Never leave children unattended, and always keep a close eye on them for their own safety and the safety of others.

Visiting patients with special needs

Family and friends of patients who are seriously ill or have special needs may remain on inpatient nursing units and in nearby waiting rooms outside routine visiting hours if the patient’s physician, primary nurse, or nurse manager give their permission.

Contacting a patient

If you can’t visit a patient in person, you may want to reach out in other ways. If you’d like to send a card, gift, or flowers to a patient, the mailing address is:

Patient name

Patient room number

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

1700 North Wheeling Street

Aurora, CO 80045

To call a patient or get their phone number, dial the Rocky Mountain VA Medical Center at 303-399-8020 or 888-336-8262, select 0

VA general visitation policy

The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker.

"Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, martial, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another.

The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of their stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on others’ rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative.

The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.



Advance directives

Read VA's national policy on advance directives (PDF)

Report patient quality of care concerns

Visit the Joint Commission page to report concerns you have about the quality of patient care.