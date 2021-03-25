Clifford L. Parmley

Dr. . Clifford Parmley is the Chief of Staff of VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System. Parmley previously served as our Deputy Chief of Staff and has been with VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System since October 2018. Prior to joining us, Parmley served as Chief of Staff for Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Parmley attended medical school at Loma Linda University in California through an Air Force scholarship program and was assigned to Lackland Air Force Base for his anesthesiology residency. He completed his military commitment in San Antonio and worked in private practice near Houston before taking a brief detour from medicine. He pursued his law degree from South Texas College of Law in Houston and worked briefly in medical malpractice before returning to medicine. He is board certified in Anesthesiology and Critical Care and is a Fellow of both the American College of Legal Medicine and American College of Critical Care Medicine.