Mr. Josh Pridgen is the Associate Director of VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System. Pridgen has been the Associate Director for VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System since January 2018. Pridgen has fulfilled many leadership roles to include Acting Director for VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, Assistant Director and Chief of the Business Office for VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System. Prior to moving to Colorado, Pridgen worked in the Orlando VA Health Care System for seven years. He joined the Department of Veteran Affairs in 2008, as part of the VHA Technical Career Field Program within the Chief Business Office. Pridgen earned a Bachelor of Science from Valdosta State University in Georgia and a Master of Science in Health Services Administration from the University of Central Florida in Orlando.