Mr. Keith Harmon is the Associate Director of Patient Care Services, Nurse Executive, of VA Eastern Colorado Health Care Systems. Harmon joined VA in 2007, and has served in a variety of positions in support of VA’s mission to include the Chief of Organizational Improvement, the Systems Redesign and Performance Measure Coordinator, Health System Specialist to the Associate Director and Health Systems Specialist to the Director, where he performed duties which included VISN 19 Systems Redesign Coordinator, Facility Planner, Public Affairs Officer, Webmaster and Chief of Compensation and Pension. Harmon received his bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of St. Francis Joliet, Illinois and completed his Master’s in Business Administration from University of Phoenix.